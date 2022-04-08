Katyusha rockets target oil refinery in Erbil, Iraq

2022/04/08 | 02:18 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Baghdad, Apr.



7 (Petra) -- Four Katyusha rockets landed in the Khabat district of Iraq's Erbil province late Wednesday, according to Iraqi sources.'The rockets were fired into the vicinity of Kawergosk oil refinery, without causing any casualties,' Iraq's state news agency said on Thursday.In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles under the pretext of the presence of Israeli soldiers, which was strongly denied by Erbil.

MENAFN07042022000117011021ID1103973553

Legal Disclaimer:MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind.



We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.



If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.