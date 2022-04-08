Katyusha rockets target oil refinery in Erbil, Iraq


2022/04/08 | 02:18 - Source: Iraq News
Baghdad, Apr.

7 (Petra) -- Four Katyusha rockets landed in the Khabat district of Iraq's Erbil province late Wednesday, according to Iraqi sources.'The rockets were fired into the vicinity of Kawergosk oil refinery, without causing any casualties,' Iraq's state news agency said on Thursday.In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles under the pretext of the presence of Israeli soldiers, which was strongly denied by Erbil.

