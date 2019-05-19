Iraq’s military confirms rocket fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone, no casualties

2019/05/19 | 21:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The reports come as the US State Department on Wednesday ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees from its embassy in Baghdad and consulate-general in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil, as well as the suspension of normal visa services.
A week ago, the White House announced it was dispatching an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to intelligence that Iran was planning an attack against US targets or US allies.
Other nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands also responded to the US-Iran standoff.
Britain raised the threat level for its forces in Iraq due to “a range of threats to UK and coalition forces” related to “Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.”
The German and Dutch Defense Ministries said they had temporarily paused their training missions in Iraq, which also includes troops that train Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the autonomous Kurdish region.
A spokesperson for the US-led Coalition, however, told Kurdistan 24 the training mission throughout Iraq would continue, despite increased tensions between Washington and Tehran.
A week ago, the White House announced it was dispatching an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region in response to intelligence that Iran was planning an attack against US targets or US allies.
Other nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands also responded to the US-Iran standoff.
Britain raised the threat level for its forces in Iraq due to “a range of threats to UK and coalition forces” related to “Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.”
The German and Dutch Defense Ministries said they had temporarily paused their training missions in Iraq, which also includes troops that train Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the autonomous Kurdish region.
A spokesperson for the US-led Coalition, however, told Kurdistan 24 the training mission throughout Iraq would continue, despite increased tensions between Washington and Tehran.