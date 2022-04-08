Iraq shot down drone near base hosting US troops

2022/04/08 | 16:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Defence systems at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S.forces, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base, Iraqi security sources said late on Thursday.

The sources said it was not clear whether the drone was on a surveillance mission or if it was carrying any explosives.

No damages or casualties were reported, the sources added.

Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.

Two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq were shot down on Tuesday, an official of the US-led coalition fighting ISIS revealed.

“Two fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the Iraqi Al-Asad Air Base early this morning,” the official detailed.

“The attempted attack was unsuccessful.



All forces are accounted for.”

It is the second such attack in 24 hours aimed for the coalition in Iraq.



On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport.

Read more: Iraqi defence minister confirms purchase of fighter jets from Pakistan

The attacks come as Tehran and its allies across the Middle East held emotional commemorations marking Monday’s second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport.

Coalition troops switched to a training and advisory role with the end of their combat mission early last month.

“While we have ended our combat mission, we maintain the inherent right of self-defense,” the official said.

Read more: U.S.



personnel come under attack across Iraq and Syria

“These are attacks against Iraqi installations, and an attack against the Iraqi people and the military that protects them.



We maintain a minimal footprint on Iraqi bases – the coalition no longer has its own bases in Iraq.”

Reuters with additional input by GVS News Desk