Updated: US Embassy in Baghdad targeted by Katyusha rockets

2019/05/19 | 23:00







Green Zone is on alert after targeting US Embassy in Baghdad with Katyusha rockets.







Iraqi Security authorities cordoned off the Green Zone and sealed off the surrounding areas of it after the US Embassy in Baghdad had been targeted by Katyusha rockets.







Iraqi security authorities said that Katyusha rockets that targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad were fired from Ghadeer area in central Baghdad.







Iraqi security authorities said Katyusha rocket launcher was spotted near the University of Technology in central Baghdad.







Sources said that Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, led by Qais al-Khazali, had shelled US Embassy in Baghdad.







Militants of Hezbollah and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq terror groups had set up a rocket launcher then fled to Babel Hotel in Baghdad within an Iranian plot to demolish the US Embassy, sources revealed.







John Bolton, US President Donald Trump's national security advisor, is in urgent meeting in the White House after Hezbollah and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq terror groups shelled US Embassy in Baghdad.







Iran-backed militias fired katyusha rocket towards the Green Zone in Baghdad to kill US troops in Iraq, sources revealed.







First video of katyusha rocket that targeted the US Embassy in Green Zone in Baghdad.











أول فيديو لسقوط قذيفة #كاتيوشا في المنطقة الخضراء وسط #بغداد🔴الانفجار وقع قرب المنطقة الخضراء التي تضم مباني حكومية وسفارات🔴القوات الأمنية تبدأ عملية تمشيط في المنطقة الخضراء pic.twitter.com/XKLX3CyisS



— معلومات مباشر - الاقتصاد العالمي (@mubasher_info) May 19, 2019



















Hezbollah and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq terror groups have targeted US Embassy in Baghdad by katyusha rockets, sources said, adding that Iraqi security forces had managed to defuse other rockets set up by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force that is led by Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.







Iran-backed Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq



terror group, led by terrroist Qais Khazali, is behind the attack on US Embassy in Baghdad, sources noted.















