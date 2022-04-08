2022/04/08 | 21:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of AFC Iraq Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Market Review: "The Opportunity in Retail Banking" The market, as measured by the Rabee Securities RSISX USD Index, was up 6.9% for the month, and up 16.2% […]

read more Iraq Market Review: "The Opportunity in Retail Banking" first appeared on Iraq Business News.