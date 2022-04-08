Japan $2.5m for Preventing Violent Extremism in Iraq

2022/04/08 | 21:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Iraq has welcomed a US$2.5 million (JPY 289 730 000) contribution from the Government of Japan to support social stability in Iraq through Preventing Violent Extremism.The contribution will be channeled through UNDP Iraq's Support to Social Stability in Iraq through Preventing Violent Extremism Project which will address causes […]

