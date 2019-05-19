Global Coalition to resume training Kurdish Peshmerga: official

2019/05/19 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
US-led Global Coalition against ISIS announced resuming training Kurdistan's
Peshmerga forces, after the training had been suspended since last Sunday due to tensions in
the region, a Kurdish official said.A
special action plan for 2019 has been set in cooperation with the coalition
forces, said deputy Chief of Staff for Operations the Major General Qaraman
Kamal.On May 15, the United States, Germany and the
Netherlands announced suspending training of the Peshmerga and other Iraqi
forces due to tensions in the region.Tensions have escalated recently between
the US and Iran with increasing concerns about a potential
US-Iran war. Earlier the US pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy
in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf.
