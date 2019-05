Global Coalition to resume training Kurdish Peshmerga: official

2019/05/19 | 23:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-TheUS-led Global Coalition against ISIS announced resuming training Kurdistan'sPeshmerga forces, after the training had been suspended since last Sunday due to tensions inthe region, a Kurdish official said.Aspecial action plan for 2019 has been set in cooperation with the coalitionforces, said deputy Chief of Staff for Operations the Major General QaramanKamal.On May 15, the United States, Germany and theNetherlands announced suspending training of the Peshmerga and other Iraqiforces due to tensions in the region.Tensions have escalated recently betweenthe US and Iran with increasing concerns about a potentialUS-Iran war. Earlier the US pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassyin Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf.