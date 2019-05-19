عربي | كوردى


Global Coalition to resume training Kurdish Peshmerga: official

2019/05/19 | 23:00
The

US-led Global Coalition against ISIS announced resuming training Kurdistan's

Peshmerga forces, after the training had been suspended since last Sunday due to tensions in

the region, a Kurdish official said.A

special action plan for 2019 has been set in cooperation with the coalition

forces, said deputy Chief of Staff for Operations the Major General Qaraman

Kamal.On May 15, the United States, Germany and the

Netherlands announced suspending training of the Peshmerga and other Iraqi

forces due to tensions in the region.Tensions have escalated recently between

the US and Iran with increasing concerns about a potential

US-Iran war. Earlier the US pulled some diplomatic staff from its embassy

in Baghdad following weekend attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf.
