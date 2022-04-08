Heartfelt Hip Hop that Inspires, Touches, and Mesmerizes Listeners: Syfy-X Unveils a Thrilling New Album

2022/04/09 | 02:18 - Source: Iraq News

Syfy-X Unveils a Thrilling New Album

With his newest release titled, ‘Blood Sweat and Tears’, eclectic artist Syfy-X is sharing with the world a meaningful new layer of Hip Hop and Rap music.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his stimulating and electrifying new album, Syfy-X is sharing with the world a movement of untapped potential and sheer talent.



True to its name, Syfy-X’s newest album, ‘Blood Sweat and Tears’ showcases a mesmerizing and exciting new angle to the beloved Rap genre.Unlike other contemporary rising artists, Syfy-X infuses his craft with a distinctive and unique sense of meaning, creating connections with nothing but the power of his voice and lyricism.



An artist who wants to be heard, Syfy-X puts on show a formidable performance with seamlessly tied stanzas that are both striking to listeners and heartfelt.“Blood Sweat and Tears” is a stunning new addition to a roster that already includes the artist’s 2021 singles, “For A Tip” and “FreeSmoke”, and will be the newest drop after his last single, “MyTime”.The new album is slated to release for listeners on April 15th, 2022, and apart from Syfy-X also features the musical talents of Mary Mack and Leroy Torawno, who portray their lyrical and rhythmic abilities with ease.Listeners of Syfy-X’s music are bound to feel a raw and poignant sense of emotions, empathizing with the pain and love that the eclectic artist captures beautifully with his tracks.



Fans of his artist love the way his lyrical energy hits home, and the absolute uniqueness that his vocals exude.“I feel like my music is unique because I’m a kid from Kannapolis that grew up in poverty and had a lot of odds and temptations stacked against me and I beat it all…I share my life story and other life situations in my music,” says Syfy-X about his musical character.The talented artist remains motivated by a thirst to make music that people can relate to when they hear his songs and wants listeners to see the story behind each track, immersed in the depths of his music.Stream Syfy-X’s new music, listen to his sensory and enriching singles, and follow the artist on my social media for updates on new releases.



For interviews and reviews, feel free to reach out to the artist through email.###ABOUTSyfy-X is an independent Rap singer-songwriter and artist who hails from Kannapolis, North Carolina.



Syfy-X has been writing music since he was 8 years old and remains motivated to use his Rap to talk about real problems that exist in the world, uplifting listeners with his voice.Drawing inspiration from the likes of Jay-Z, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Nas , and T.I, the artist hopes to get signed to a record label and keep building and getting better with his craft, as for him there is always room to improve.



In the future, he plans to go on tour to meet his fans outside of the Carolina region and wishes to do a show in the U.K- where many of his fans reside.LINKSInstagram: https://instagram.com/iamsyfyxTwitter: https://twitter.com/syfy_xYouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCwXVD-GHFXkF7k_wwOPTP9ASpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6mTEghGW2Qv8U0ID53Yyy4?si=R0cqM8rMQUu3RkgwCpR6MA

Syfy-XSyfy-X+1 800-983-1362Syfy704@gmail.com

