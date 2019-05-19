Home › Baghdad Post › Kompany to leave Man City and join Anderlecht as player-manager

Kompany to leave Man City and join Anderlecht as player-manager

2019/05/19 | 23:35







Club captain Kompany, 33, leaves having won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups with City. He played 360 matches in all competitions and scored 20 goals.







"We've just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. I cannot believe I'm writing this but... also my last as a Blue," the City captain wrote in an open letter to fans on his Facebook page (



).







"Man City has given me everything. I've tried to give back as much as I possibly could. How often does someone get the chance to end such an important chapter, representing a club with such great history and tradition, in such a great fashion?"







"The time has come for me to go now."







The central defender said in the second part of his letter released shortly afterwards that he would be taking on a new challenge at Belgian club Anderlecht.







"I choose to be grateful for the past but remain ambitious and driven for the future. For the next three years, I will take up the role of player-manager of RSC Anderlecht," he added.







"It's the most passionate yet rational decision I've ever made. As a footballer, I was born and raised at Anderlecht. Since the age of six, I have been one with that club. A history of 34 league titles, they are second to none.







"I want to share my knowledge with the next purple generations. With that, I will also put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium."



