More People Seeking Psychic and Spiritual Advice Than Ever Before

2022/04/09 | 20:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ultra-wealthy and millennials are among the fastest growing consumers of psychic and spiritual services

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for psychic and spiritual advice is exploding at an unprecedented rate, according to industry sources.One example is Rex Winston.



Mr.



Winston's clients include celebrities, CEOs, Wall Street and political leaders, athletes, and even members of certain royal families.



At $8,000 per call, few others can afford what he refers to as a blend of psychic, spiritual, cosmic, and analytical guidance.Nevertheless, Since 2019, the number of people seeking Mr.



Winston's advice has more than doubled.



"I'm hearing today from some who would have never previously considered such a thing," he notes from a hotel suite in London.According to analysts at IBISWorld, the overall growth rate of people seeking psychic help has increased by roughly 300 percent over the past two years.



"I have so many calls now that I need to pre-schedule alone-time, just to maintain my balance," says Marcy Heller, who provides psychic, numerology, tarot and astrology readings from Palm Beach, Florida.Ms Heller adds "Ever since the pandemic, my phone has been ringing off the hook.



The biggest increase has been in calls from millennials and in calls from men.



In the past, men were only about 10 percent of my callers.



Now it's more like 30 percent."Robyn McGuinness, Chief Marketing Officer at Psychics.com reports that growth accelerated by 100% between 2020 and 2021.



She states "we do believe that the increase in lock downs had an impact on the growth of the psychic industry," adding that there may be additional reasons.Famous seekers of cosmic advice have included several US presidents, Queen Elizabeth I, JP Morgan, Steve Jobs, and even Hippocrates.Nevertheless, many high-profile people still prefer to keep their interest a secret.



"My relationship with clients is founded on confidentiality," explains Mr.



Winston.



"One of the reasons I don't allow photographs is to avoid the possibility that someone may recognize me when I'm with a client at their office, in a restaurant, or any other public space."Read more about this, and other one-of-a-kind stories, in the June 2022 premiere issue of Most Fascinating magazine at https://MostFascinating.com.

Anita BennettMost Fascinating Magazine LLPLC+1 475-328-0197email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

April 09, 2022, 04:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release