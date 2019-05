Iraq plans to exempt some Kuwaiti products from custom duty: source

2019/05/20 | 01:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq'sMinistry of Trade has asked its Kuwaiti counterpart to submit the names of themain national goods that can be exported to Baghdad, in preparation for theprobability to exempt them from customs duty, Kuwait Journal cited sources assaying.SuchIraqi move came at the request of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industryto facilitate trade between the two countries and strengthen the bilateralties, the sources said.Theministry contacted Kuwait's Chamber of Commerce to report the main goods thatcould be included in the Iraqi potential list of tax exempted goods.