Iraq plans to exempt some Kuwaiti products from custom duty: source

2019/05/20 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq's

Ministry of Trade has asked its Kuwaiti counterpart to submit the names of the

main national goods that can be exported to Baghdad, in preparation for the

probability to exempt them from customs duty, Kuwait Journal cited sources as

saying.Such

Iraqi move came at the request of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry

to facilitate trade between the two countries and strengthen the bilateral

ties, the sources said.The

ministry contacted Kuwait's Chamber of Commerce to report the main goods that

could be included in the Iraqi potential list of tax exempted goods.







All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


