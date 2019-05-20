Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq plans to exempt some Kuwaiti products from custom duty: source

Iraq plans to exempt some Kuwaiti products from custom duty: source

2019/05/20 | 01:20



Iraq's



Ministry of Trade has asked its Kuwaiti counterpart to submit the names of the



main national goods that can be exported to Baghdad, in preparation for the



probability to exempt them from customs duty, Kuwait Journal cited sources as



saying.Such



Iraqi move came at the request of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry



to facilitate trade between the two countries and strengthen the bilateral



ties, the sources said.The



ministry contacted Kuwait's Chamber of Commerce to report the main goods that



could be included in the Iraqi potential list of tax exempted goods.















