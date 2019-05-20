Iraq plans to exempt some Kuwaiti products from custom duty: source

2019/05/20 | 01:20
Iraq News
Iraq's
Ministry of Trade has asked its Kuwaiti counterpart to submit the names of the
main national goods that can be exported to Baghdad, in preparation for the
probability to exempt them from customs duty, Kuwait Journal cited sources as
saying.Such
Iraqi move came at the request of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry
to facilitate trade between the two countries and strengthen the bilateral
ties, the sources said.The
ministry contacted Kuwait's Chamber of Commerce to report the main goods that
could be included in the Iraqi potential list of tax exempted goods.
