Home › Iraq News › Resumption of Flights between Iraq and Syria Postponed

Resumption of Flights between Iraq and Syria Postponed

2019/05/20 | 03:35



Plans by Iraqi Airways to resume flights between Baghdad (pictured) and Damascus have reportedly been postponed.



Syria’s Ministry of Transportation said it had been informed of the “decision to postpone the trip of two Iraqi Airways planes today… until further notice,” according to Rudaw.



The Iraqi Embassy is said to have notified the Syrian foreign ministry that “the completion of some administrative and organizational steps between the company and the Syrian civil aviation” authority is needed before flights can resume.



(Sources: Rudaw, Facebook)























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- By John Lee.Plans by Iraqi Airways to resume flights between Baghdad (pictured) and Damascus have reportedly been postponed.Syria’s Ministry of Transportation said it had been informed of the “decision to postpone the trip of two Iraqi Airways planes today… until further notice,” according to Rudaw.The Iraqi Embassy is said to have notified the Syrian foreign ministry that “the completion of some administrative and organizational steps between the company and the Syrian civil aviation” authority is needed before flights can resume.(Sources: Rudaw, Facebook)