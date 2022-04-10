2022/04/10 | 03:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Chinese automobile brand Exeed is reportedly planning to enter the Iraqi market later this year.According to Zawya, two of Iraq's leading car dealers are currently in talks with the automaker.The brand was introduced by China's Chery Automobile in 2018.(Source: Zawya)

read more Chinese SUV brand to Enter Iraqi Market first appeared on Iraq Business News.