عربي | كوردى


Video: Rocket attack hits Baghdad’s Green Zone

Video: Rocket attack hits Baghdad’s Green Zone
2019/05/20 | 05:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

An apparent rocket attack has hit the high-security Green Zone. The area houses key government buildings and the United States embassy.

Iraq’s state-run news agency says a Katyusha rocket crashed in the area without causing any casualties.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford joins us from Baghdad to discuss the latest updates:













All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW