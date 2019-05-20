Video: Rocket attack hits Baghdad’s Green Zone

2019/05/20 | 05:40
From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
An apparent rocket attack has hit the high-security Green Zone. The area houses key government buildings and the United States embassy.
Iraq’s state-run news agency says a Katyusha rocket crashed in the area without causing any casualties.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford joins us from Baghdad to discuss the latest updates:
