(Video) Iran: MEK network celebrates national tradition, renews vow to overthrow regime

2022/04/10 | 08:50 - Source: Iraq News

On the 13th day of the Persian year, the Iranian people usually go to the countryside and find a green area beside a river or a lake.



This tradition is called “Sizdah Be Dar.” On this day, people tie up grasses and wish to get rid of unpleasant occurrence.

“We will rise and get back our legitimate rights,” the Resistance Units wrote under a large photo of Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi that they posted in Tehran.



Similar activities took place in Tehran and other cities.

Several Resistance Units went by the riverside, where they sent audio and video messages to the people of Iran.



“This year will be the year of the regime’s overthrow,” a Resistance Unit member said in Tehran.

Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi based his strategy on the Resistance Units inside Iran, with the objective of establishing units inside the society and forming a bond between the files of this revolution with this movement, being the PMOI/MEK.

Each and every episode of anti-regime slogans broadcast in public places across the country are a reminder of the regime of the Iranian people’s relentless refusal to back down and succumb to their crackdown.

Resistance Units members have been continuing their nationwide campaign of anti-regime measures, most recently with a bold move in the capital Tehran.

Each and every episode of anti-regime slogans in public places across the country are a reminder of the regime of the Iranian people’s relentless refusal to back down and succumb to their crackdown.



”

— MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 13th day of the Persian year, the Iranian people usually go to the countryside and find a green area beside a river or a lake.



This tradition is called “Sizdah Be Dar.” On this day, people tie up grasses, wish to get rid of all the past year’s unpleasant occurrences, and wish the bests for the year ahead.Supporters of the Iranian opposition the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and members of the growing network of Resistance Units across Iran celebrated this tradition with hopes of overthrowing the regime by the end of the year and establishing a democratic government following the fall of regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the mullahs’ regime in its entirety.“We will rise and get back our legitimate rights,” the Resistance Units wrote under a large photo of Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi that they posted in Tehran.



Similar activities took place in Tehran and other cities.Several Resistance Units went by the riverside, where they sent audio and video messages to the people of Iran.



“This year will be the year of the regime’s overthrow,” a Resistance Unit member said in Tehran.At the beginning of the year, in defiance of the suppression of the mullahs, members of the Resistance Units celebrated the new year and century by reiterating their commitment to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establishing freedom in Iran.The Resistance Units celebrated the new year by posting photos of Iranian Resistance leaders in cities and writing slogans for the overthrow of the regime on walls.Resistance Units members have been continuing their nationwide campaign of anti-regime measures, most recently with a bold move in the capital Tehran.On March 29, large images of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi, and Mrs.



Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), were projected on the Resalat Highway that traces through the city from the east to the west.Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi based his strategy on the Resistance Units inside Iran, with the objective of establishing units inside the society and forming a bond between the files of this revolution with the ranks seen in the central core of this movement, being the PMOI/MEK.Although this strategy was blueprinted years ago, as crises inside Iran escalate and the regime is witnessing more rifts inside its apparatus, along with several rounds of uprising from 2018 to this day, the “resistance units” strategy has implemented its impact across the board.The MEK’s anti-crackdown campaign that began on January 27 with the disruption of numerous state TV and radio networks, continuing with Resistance Units taking control of loudspeakers to blast these anti-regime slogans in public, are obviously intertwined and correlated.



And this trend is progressing as we speak.It is crystal clear that the regime has many internal rifts amongst its ranks and files.The Intelligence Ministry showcased a blindfolded individual claiming he was behind the broadcasting of anti-regime slogans in the famous Bazaar Reza of Mashhad on February 9.



Despite the propaganda campaign aimed at installing fear in the public, the Iranian people and their organized resistance are continuing these measures.Even by resorting to an increasing number of executions and oppressive measures, parallel to unbearable economic pressures, the mullahs’ regime has not been able to plunge the Iranian nation into the miseries of poverty and hopelessness.Each and every episode of anti-regime slogans in public places across the country are a reminder of the regime of the Iranian people’s relentless refusal to back down and succumb to their crackdown.When such measures have persisted for months now, it is only natural to conclude that the vast majority of Iran’s society supports these actions.This is exactly why the regime’s own experts have been voicing a variety of concerns in this regard.



“Let there be no doubt that if the status quo continues, if we don’t witness the society exploding this (Iranian calendar year), we will most definitely be witness to the nation’s impoverished pouring into the streets next year,” according to one such expert whose remarks were published on March 9 in the state-run Arman daily.Shahin GobadiNCRI+33 661 65 32 31email us here

April 2, 2022— On the 13th day of the Persian year, the Iranian people usually go outside of cities and find a green area or lake as an old tradition.

You just read:

News Provided By

April 09, 2022, 20:08 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?