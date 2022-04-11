New Partnerships to enhance Iraqi Agri-Business

2022/04/11 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The International Trade Centre's Strengthening the Agriculture and Agri-food Value Chain and Improving Trade Policy (SAAVI) project has signed a partnership agreement with Zuhoor al Watan in Baghdad.SAAVI will collaborate with Zuhoor al Watan, one of the largest agricultural and poultry production companies in Iraq, to connect smallholder producers, strengthen their capacity, and create […]

