Iran names New Ambassador to Iraq

2022/04/12 | 16:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran has reportedly named its new Ambassador to Iraq.According to both Tehran Times and Mehr News, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq will soon replace Iraj Masjedi as Iran's top diplomat in Baghdad.On Twitter, Fereshteh Sadeghi (@fresh_sadegh), says that Al Sadeq is from a family of clerics, is fluent in Arabic, and […]

