2022/04/12 | 16:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The U.S.Embassy in Baghdad is pleased to announce that the application period is now open for the 2023 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program.Applications are due June 3, 2022. Detailed program information, eligibility guidelines, and application procedures can be found at the U.S.Embassy Baghdad website at: https://iq.usembassy.gov/education-culture/exchange-programs/flta-program/ The FLTA Program is […]

read more Application Period opens for Fulbright Program first appeared on Iraq Business News.