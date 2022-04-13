UNDP helps Boost Employment Opportunities in Iraq

2022/04/13 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and UNDP partner to boost employment opportunities in Iraq A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).The partnership will focus on promoting sustainable economic growth and boosting employment opportunities in Iraq.[…]

