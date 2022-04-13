2022/04/13 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United States Embassy in Iraq is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the Hubert H.Humphrey Fellowship Program. This one-year Fellowship is open to mid-career professionals who have a proven track record of leadership, a commitment to public service, and the capacity to take full advantage of a self-defined program […]

read more Applications Open for Humphrey Fellowship Program first appeared on Iraq Business News.