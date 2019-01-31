Parliament says external debts threaten Iraq’s future

2019/01/31 | 14:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Parliament’s financial committee has announced that the external debts of Iraq have aggravated during the current year reaching up to US$133 billion, which threatens the country’s future.In press remarks, Gamal Kojar, member of the committee, said “there are loans that should be paid off. They were mentioned in the budget. They are composed of 27 internal and external debts, distributed on the different financial institutions.”The external debts, according to Kojar, “represent as much as 90 percent of the loans.
"hose loans are 23, while the internal loans are only four. “Paying off for those loans has been taking place since previous governments were in office.”Kojar, who heads the Kurdistan Islamic Union bloc, also added that “among those debts that should be paid off by the federal government during the current year are the Kuwaiti loans, estimated at around US$1.5 billion.”He also indicated an anticipated visit by a government delegation to Kuwait to hold talks over those debts to be paid off through two batches this year.
