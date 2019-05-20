Home › Iraq Oil Report › As U.S.-Iran tension simmers, rocket fired near Iraq’s U.S. Embassy

As U.S.-Iran tension simmers, rocket fired near Iraq’s U.S. Embassy

2019/05/20 | 19:55



The attack came two weeks after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraqi leaders during a surprise visit to Baghdad that if they failed to keep in check Iran-backed militias, which are expanding their power in Iraq and now form part of its security apparatus, the United States would respond with force.



