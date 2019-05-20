Home › Iraq Oil Report › Iraq accuses ISIS of setting fire to hundreds of acres of farmland

Iraq accuses ISIS of setting fire to hundreds of acres of farmland

2019/05/20 | 19:55



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Mina Aldroubi reports for The National:Iraq’s Ministry of Commerce accused ISIS on Sunday of destroying hundreds of agricultural fields across the country, raising fears that the extremist group is stepping up activity.The group allegedly set fire to 500 acres of wheat and barley farms in the eastern province of Diyala on Saturday and destroyed further further fields in the northern province of Nineveh.Local media reported that the burning of fields was part of an extortion racket in which ISIS members demanded money from farmers.Click here for the entire story