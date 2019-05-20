عربي | كوردى


Iraqi president refuses country to become battleground for U.S.-Iran fight

Iraqi president refuses country to become battleground for U.S.-Iran fight
2019/05/20 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq's President Barham Salih told CBS News correspondent

Roxana Saberi that he's talking to both the United States and Iran to keep Iraq

from becoming a battleground."Iraq has been living through hell for the last four

decades," Salih said.“Certainly, Iraqis do not want to see this country yet again

turn into a zone of proxy conflict."Iraq currently hosts around 5,000 U.S. troops as well as the

Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), which is an umbrella organization

composed of some 40 militias that are mostly Shiite groups, all loyal to Iran.U.S. President Donald Trump warned yesterday that if Iran

wants a fight, it would be the "official end" of Iran.His tweet came after a rocket landed near the U.S. embassy

in Baghdad on Sunday.No casualties were reported, and no group has taken

responsibility.Iraqi authorities are searching for whoever fired the

rocket."These militias, some of which are aligned with Iran,

are answering to Iraq, but there may be rogue elements?" asked Saberi."We do have problems with some rogue elements,"

Salih said, "and the government is intent on putting those people under

control.""Have you basically sent a message to cool it?""Absolutely," he said. "We are telling

everybody, cool it. This is not the place to have your battles on."It was a message he also shared with U.S. Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo, who made a last-minute visit to Iraq earlier this month. "I think the Iraqi government is doing a lot in order

to provide the necessary protection," Salih said.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW