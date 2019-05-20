Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi president refuses country to become battleground for U.S.-Iran fight

2019/05/20 | 19:55



Iraq's President Barham Salih told CBS News correspondent



Roxana Saberi that he's talking to both the United States and Iran to keep Iraq



from becoming a battleground."Iraq has been living through hell for the last four



decades," Salih said.“Certainly, Iraqis do not want to see this country yet again



turn into a zone of proxy conflict."Iraq currently hosts around 5,000 U.S. troops as well as the



Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), which is an umbrella organization



composed of some 40 militias that are mostly Shiite groups, all loyal to Iran.U.S. President Donald Trump warned yesterday that if Iran



wants a fight, it would be the "official end" of Iran.His tweet came after a rocket landed near the U.S. embassy



in Baghdad on Sunday.No casualties were reported, and no group has taken



responsibility.Iraqi authorities are searching for whoever fired the



rocket."These militias, some of which are aligned with Iran,



are answering to Iraq, but there may be rogue elements?" asked Saberi."We do have problems with some rogue elements,"



Salih said, "and the government is intent on putting those people under



control.""Have you basically sent a message to cool it?""Absolutely," he said. "We are telling



everybody, cool it. This is not the place to have your battles on."It was a message he also shared with U.S. Secretary of State



Mike Pompeo, who made a last-minute visit to Iraq earlier this month. "I think the Iraqi government is doing a lot in order



to provide the necessary protection," Salih said.



