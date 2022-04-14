Iraq to sign Double Taxation Agreements


2022/04/14 | 02:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Finance to negotiate and initialize a draft agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion on income and capital, between Iraq and Jordan, […]

