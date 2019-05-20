Revealed: Rocket fired at US embassy in Iraq the same model used by Iran

2019/05/20 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The
rocket that exploded Sunday outside the US embassy in Baghdad is of a design
trafficked by Iran and used by Middle Eastern terrorist groups, Washington Examiner
reported on Monday.While it is unclear who was responsible for firing or supplying
the Katyusha rocket, weapons of the same type were seized by Yemeni
authorities on an Iranian ship in 2013. Iran is known to support terrorist
groups in the region both financially and with arms, and Iranian forces are
known to field Katyusha rockets.Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul said that the Iraqi military believed
the rocket was fired from east Baghdad, where many Iran-backed Shiite militias
are based.The explosion came as tensions between the United States and
Iran continue to rise. President Trump tweeted a warning to Iran shortly
after the explosion occurred. "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the
official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!" he said.No casualties have been reported from the attack, the first in
Baghdad's highly-secured Green Zone since September. Many foreign and
Iraqi diplomats and officials are based in the Green Zone, though nonessential
U.S. embassy staff were ordered out of Iraq last week.With a range of up to 25 miles, the Katyusha is a cheap and
rudimentary weapon. Originally of Russian design, the Katyusha was first
deployed by the Soviet Red Army in World War II. Its use has continued after
the collapse of the Soviet Union, with multiple countries fielding it
in their national armies. It is also a weapon of choice for
Iranian-sponsored terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah.U.S. and British forces in Iraq and Syria were put on high alert
last week after intelligence reports warned of a potential Iranian threat. The
United States has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike
group, an amphibious warfare ship, a contingent of B-52 bombers, and a Patriot
missile defense battery to the region.
