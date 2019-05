Revealed: Rocket fired at US embassy in Iraq the same model used by Iran

2019/05/20 | 20:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Therocket that exploded Sunday outside the US embassy in Baghdad is of a designtrafficked by Iran and used by Middle Eastern terrorist groups, Washington Examinerreported on Monday.While it is unclear who was responsible for firing or supplyingthe Katyusha rocket, weapons of the same type were seized by Yemeniauthorities on an Iranian ship in 2013. Iran is known to support terroristgroups in the region both financially and with arms, and Iranian forces areknown to field Katyusha rockets.Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul said that the Iraqi military believedthe rocket was fired from east Baghdad, where many Iran-backed Shiite militiasare based.The explosion came as tensions between the United States andIran continue to rise. President Trump tweeted a warning to Iran shortlyafter the explosion occurred. "If Iran wants to fight, that will be theofficial end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!" he said.No casualties have been reported from the attack, the first inBaghdad's highly-secured Green Zone since September. Many foreign andIraqi diplomats and officials are based in the Green Zone, though nonessentialU.S. embassy staff were ordered out of Iraq last week.With a range of up to 25 miles, the Katyusha is a cheap andrudimentary weapon. Originally of Russian design, the Katyusha was firstdeployed by the Soviet Red Army in World War II. Its use has continued afterthe collapse of the Soviet Union, with multiple countries fielding itin their national armies. It is also a weapon of choice forIranian-sponsored terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah.U.S. and British forces in Iraq and Syria were put on high alertlast week after intelligence reports warned of a potential Iranian threat. TheUnited States has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strikegroup, an amphibious warfare ship, a contingent of B-52 bombers, and a Patriotmissile defense battery to the region.