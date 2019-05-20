عربي | كوردى


Revealed: Rocket fired at US embassy in Iraq the same model used by Iran

Revealed: Rocket fired at US embassy in Iraq the same model used by Iran
2019/05/20 | 20:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The

rocket that exploded Sunday outside the US embassy in Baghdad is of a design

trafficked by Iran and used by Middle Eastern terrorist groups, Washington Examiner

reported on Monday.While it is unclear who was responsible for firing or supplying

the Katyusha rocket, weapons of the same type were seized by Yemeni

authorities on an Iranian ship in 2013. Iran is known to support terrorist

groups in the region both financially and with arms, and Iranian forces are

known to field Katyusha rockets.Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul said that the Iraqi military believed

the rocket was fired from east Baghdad, where many Iran-backed Shiite militias

are based.The explosion came as tensions between the United States and

Iran continue to rise. President Trump tweeted a warning to Iran shortly

after the explosion occurred. "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the

official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!" he said.No casualties have been reported from the attack, the first in

Baghdad's highly-secured Green Zone since September. Many foreign and

Iraqi diplomats and officials are based in the Green Zone, though nonessential

U.S. embassy staff were ordered out of Iraq last week.With a range of up to 25 miles, the Katyusha is a cheap and

rudimentary weapon. Originally of Russian design, the Katyusha was first

deployed by the Soviet Red Army in World War II. Its use has continued after

the collapse of the Soviet Union, with multiple countries fielding it

in their national armies. It is also a weapon of choice for

Iranian-sponsored terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah.U.S. and British forces in Iraq and Syria were put on high alert

last week after intelligence reports warned of a potential Iranian threat. The

United States has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike

group, an amphibious warfare ship, a contingent of B-52 bombers, and a Patriot

missile defense battery to the region.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW