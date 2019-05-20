Iraqi forces detain Daesh commander during security operation in Mosul

2019/05/20 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN) On Sunday, Iraqi Defense Ministry stated that police forces detained IS commander in the northern city of Mosul.The ministry emphasized in a statement that Jihad al-Ansari was arrested during a security operation in eastern Mosul upon an intelligence tip-off. The ministry affirmed that al-Ansari was serving as a commander of Daesh terrorists in the northern Nineveh province.In mid-2014, Daesh invaded approximately one third of Iraq, one of which is city of Mosul.MENAFN2005201900450000ID1098544273