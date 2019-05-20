Sudanese general’s path to power ran through Darfur

2019/05/20 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In April 2015, President Omar al-Bashir traveled to the
heart of Sudan’s conflict-ravaged Darfur region to congratulate one of his
hand-picked commanders on a recent victory over rebels.Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, had
led the so-called Rapid Support Forces on a series of counterinsurgency
campaigns in Darfur and other restive provinces. The paramilitary force grew
out of the notorious Janjaweed militias, and rights groups say forces under his
command used many of the militias’ brutal tactics.“I signed the list of promotions that I received from you
without even looking at it,” al-Bashir told a cheering crowd, addressing
Dagalo, as he stood atop a Land Cruiser in the sweltering heat, according to a
contemporary account of the rally.Four years later, al-Bashir is imprisoned in the capital,
Khartoum, and Hemedti, who comes from a camel-trading family in a remote
province, is the second most powerful man in Sudan.He is the deputy head of the military council that assumed
power after removing al-Bashir from office in April, following four months of
mass protests. At 44, he is also the youngest member of the council. He says he
refused orders from al-Bashir to fire on the protesters, and he praised them as
recently as last weekend, saying “we want the democracy they are talking
about.”Many see him as an ally against the Islamic movement that
orchestrated al-Bashir’s 1989 coup and underpinned his regime. Hemedti has
supplied ground forces to the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned rebels
in Yemen and can count on the support of the Saudis, the United Arab Emirates
and Egypt, which also hope to sideline the Islamists.But his meteoric rise is closely linked to the ongoing
conflict in his native Darfur, where his forces are accused of continuing the
scorched-earth campaign against rebels that al-Bashir launched in 2003, and for
which the president was indicted for war crimes and genocide by the
International Criminal Court.Hemedti, who declined AP requests for an interview, has not
been implicated in the atrocities carried out in Darfur in 2003 and 2004, when
the government-backed Janjaweed rampaged across the region, torching villages
and killing and raping ethnic Africans. Some 300,000 people were killed and 2.7
million were forcibly displaced in the early years of the conflict, before the
violence gradually declined.DARFUR ABUSESIn an interview with documentary filmmakers in 2008, Hemedti
said al-Bashir had personally asked him to lead the campaign against the
insurgency in Darfur, but he denied any involvement in attacks on civilians and
said he had refused orders to attack civilian areas.Magdi el-Gizouli, a scholar at the Rift Valley Institute, a
think tank focused on East Africa, links Hemedti’s rise to the military’s
outsourcing of the conflict to local forces.“In essence, he is the reason why the rebellion in Darfur
was defeated, because he was capable of recruiting an efficient fighting force
that knew the local terrain well, that knew the geography well, and that had an
ax to grind against farming communities in Darfur,” he said.The RSF, formed in 2013 and eventually including up to
10,000 fighters, was in some ways an attempt to bring greater discipline to the
Arab militias and more closely tie them to the armed forces. Under Hemedti’s
command, the RSF waged two major counterinsurgency campaigns in Darfur, in 2014
and 2015.A 2015 report by the New York-based Human Rights Watch found
that the RSF “committed a wide range of horrific abuses,” including forcibly
displacing entire communities, destroying wells and plundering livestock.
“Among the most egregious abuses against civilians were torture, extrajudicial
killings and mass rapes,” it said.Witnesses to a 2015 attack by the RSF in Darfur’s Jebel
Marra region said troops carried out mass rape in and around the village of
Golo, often gang-raping women and girls in front of local elders before killing
the women and leaving their bodies in the streets, Human Rights Watch said.“As head of the RSF, Hemedti bears responsibility for the
attacks on civilians his forces have carried out, in which civilians have been
killed and villages have been burned to the ground,” Jehanne Henry, a Sudan
researcher at Human Rights Watch, said last week. “The fact that Hemedti is now
deputy head of the (transitional military council) is not lost on Darfuris I
speak to.”The International Criminal Court has not brought charges
against Hemedti. But it said in a 2014 report that the RSF under his command
was “similar in structure and modus operandi” to the Janjaweed, with a “similar
pattern of indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks against civilians.”TURNING ON AL-BASHIRHemedti’s forces appear to have acquitted themselves better
during the protests against his longtime patron al-Bashir, which erupted in
December over rising bread prices and rapidly escalated into a popular uprising.
He says his forces, like the regular army, refused al-Bashir’s orders to
violently disperse a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum
established on April 6. The military removed al-Bashir from power five days
later, ending a 30-year reign marked by repression and civil war.The protesters have remained in the streets , demanding that
the military rapidly hand power over to a civilian government. But while the
protesters have forced several officers to resign from the council after
complaining they were too close to the former regime, there have not been
widespread calls for Hemedti to step down.“Many people, including some of Sudan’s finest democrats,
consider him a counterweight to the Islamic movement,” el-Gizouli said. “A lot
of people in Khartoum would be ready to tolerate him for a while. I’m not sure
what they can do once this ends.”In the weeks since al-Bashir’s overthrow, Hemedti has met
with Western ambassadors and other envoys in his office in the presidential
residence. He has said he has no interest in seeking higher office and has
called for a government of technocrats.“We want a real democracy, fair and free elections,” he said
Saturday. “Whoever the Sudanese choose will rule.”But he has also warned the protesters against any further
“chaos,” hinting late last month that the military may use force if the unrest
continues. In Darfur, government forces violently dispersed a rally earlier
this month outside a military facility, setting off clashes in which an
18-year-old protester was killed.The protesters in Khartoum have meanwhile expressed mounting
frustration with the military council, accusing it of dragging its feet in
order to keep much of al-Bashir’s regime intact. As tensions escalate,
Hemedti’s balancing act could prove more challenging.“Hemedti has been thinking that he is one of the leaders of
the change because he was neutral in the protests,” said Shamayel el-Nour, an
activist with the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the
demonstrations. “The protesters recognize his refusal to use force against
them, but in Darfur he is viewed as a war criminal.”
