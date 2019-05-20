عربي | كوردى


Sudanese general’s path to power ran through Darfur

Sudanese general’s path to power ran through Darfur
2019/05/20 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In April 2015, President Omar al-Bashir traveled to the

heart of Sudan’s conflict-ravaged Darfur region to congratulate one of his

hand-picked commanders on a recent victory over rebels.Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, had

led the so-called Rapid Support Forces on a series of counterinsurgency

campaigns in Darfur and other restive provinces. The paramilitary force grew

out of the notorious Janjaweed militias, and rights groups say forces under his

command used many of the militias’ brutal tactics.“I signed the list of promotions that I received from you

without even looking at it,” al-Bashir told a cheering crowd, addressing

Dagalo, as he stood atop a Land Cruiser in the sweltering heat, according to a

contemporary account of the rally.Four years later, al-Bashir is imprisoned in the capital,

Khartoum, and Hemedti, who comes from a camel-trading family in a remote

province, is the second most powerful man in Sudan.He is the deputy head of the military council that assumed

power after removing al-Bashir from office in April, following four months of

mass protests. At 44, he is also the youngest member of the council. He says he

refused orders from al-Bashir to fire on the protesters, and he praised them as

recently as last weekend, saying “we want the democracy they are talking

about.”Many see him as an ally against the Islamic movement that

orchestrated al-Bashir’s 1989 coup and underpinned his regime. Hemedti has

supplied ground forces to the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned rebels

in Yemen and can count on the support of the Saudis, the United Arab Emirates

and Egypt, which also hope to sideline the Islamists.But his meteoric rise is closely linked to the ongoing

conflict in his native Darfur, where his forces are accused of continuing the

scorched-earth campaign against rebels that al-Bashir launched in 2003, and for

which the president was indicted for war crimes and genocide by the

International Criminal Court.Hemedti, who declined AP requests for an interview, has not

been implicated in the atrocities carried out in Darfur in 2003 and 2004, when

the government-backed Janjaweed rampaged across the region, torching villages

and killing and raping ethnic Africans. Some 300,000 people were killed and 2.7

million were forcibly displaced in the early years of the conflict, before the

violence gradually declined.DARFUR ABUSESIn an interview with documentary filmmakers in 2008, Hemedti

said al-Bashir had personally asked him to lead the campaign against the

insurgency in Darfur, but he denied any involvement in attacks on civilians and

said he had refused orders to attack civilian areas.Magdi el-Gizouli, a scholar at the Rift Valley Institute, a

think tank focused on East Africa, links Hemedti’s rise to the military’s

outsourcing of the conflict to local forces.“In essence, he is the reason why the rebellion in Darfur

was defeated, because he was capable of recruiting an efficient fighting force

that knew the local terrain well, that knew the geography well, and that had an

ax to grind against farming communities in Darfur,” he said.The RSF, formed in 2013 and eventually including up to

10,000 fighters, was in some ways an attempt to bring greater discipline to the

Arab militias and more closely tie them to the armed forces. Under Hemedti’s

command, the RSF waged two major counterinsurgency campaigns in Darfur, in 2014

and 2015.A 2015 report by the New York-based Human Rights Watch found

that the RSF “committed a wide range of horrific abuses,” including forcibly

displacing entire communities, destroying wells and plundering livestock.

“Among the most egregious abuses against civilians were torture, extrajudicial

killings and mass rapes,” it said.Witnesses to a 2015 attack by the RSF in Darfur’s Jebel

Marra region said troops carried out mass rape in and around the village of

Golo, often gang-raping women and girls in front of local elders before killing

the women and leaving their bodies in the streets, Human Rights Watch said.“As head of the RSF, Hemedti bears responsibility for the

attacks on civilians his forces have carried out, in which civilians have been

killed and villages have been burned to the ground,” Jehanne Henry, a Sudan

researcher at Human Rights Watch, said last week. “The fact that Hemedti is now

deputy head of the (transitional military council) is not lost on Darfuris I

speak to.”The International Criminal Court has not brought charges

against Hemedti. But it said in a 2014 report that the RSF under his command

was “similar in structure and modus operandi” to the Janjaweed, with a “similar

pattern of indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks against civilians.”TURNING ON AL-BASHIRHemedti’s forces appear to have acquitted themselves better

during the protests against his longtime patron al-Bashir, which erupted in

December over rising bread prices and rapidly escalated into a popular uprising.

He says his forces, like the regular army, refused al-Bashir’s orders to

violently disperse a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum

established on April 6. The military removed al-Bashir from power five days

later, ending a 30-year reign marked by repression and civil war.The protesters have remained in the streets , demanding that

the military rapidly hand power over to a civilian government. But while the

protesters have forced several officers to resign from the council after

complaining they were too close to the former regime, there have not been

widespread calls for Hemedti to step down.“Many people, including some of Sudan’s finest democrats,

consider him a counterweight to the Islamic movement,” el-Gizouli said. “A lot

of people in Khartoum would be ready to tolerate him for a while. I’m not sure

what they can do once this ends.”In the weeks since al-Bashir’s overthrow, Hemedti has met

with Western ambassadors and other envoys in his office in the presidential

residence. He has said he has no interest in seeking higher office and has

called for a government of technocrats.“We want a real democracy, fair and free elections,” he said

Saturday. “Whoever the Sudanese choose will rule.”But he has also warned the protesters against any further

“chaos,” hinting late last month that the military may use force if the unrest

continues. In Darfur, government forces violently dispersed a rally earlier

this month outside a military facility, setting off clashes in which an

18-year-old protester was killed.The protesters in Khartoum have meanwhile expressed mounting

frustration with the military council, accusing it of dragging its feet in

order to keep much of al-Bashir’s regime intact. As tensions escalate,

Hemedti’s balancing act could prove more challenging.“Hemedti has been thinking that he is one of the leaders of

the change because he was neutral in the protests,” said Shamayel el-Nour, an

activist with the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the

demonstrations. “The protesters recognize his refusal to use force against

them, but in Darfur he is viewed as a war criminal.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW