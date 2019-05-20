Iran quadruples production of low-enriched uranium: report

2019/05/20 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium
amid tensions with the US over Tehran’s unraveling nuclear accord, two
semi-official news agencies reported Monday, an announcement just after
President Donald Trump warned Iran it would face its “official end” if it
threatened America again, AP reported.While the reports said the production is of uranium enriched
only to the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal that Tehran reached with
world powers, it means that Iran soon will go beyond the stockpile limitations
established by the accord.This follows days of heightened tensions sparked by the
Trump administration’s deployment of bombers and an aircraft carrier to the Arabian
Gulf over still-unspecified threats from Iran. While Trump’s dueling approach
of flattery and threats has become a hallmark of his foreign policy, the risks
have only grown in dealing with Iran, where mistrust between Tehran and
Washington stretch back four decades.So far this month, officials in the United Arab Emirates
alleged that four oil tankers sustained damage in a sabotage attack; Yemeni
rebels allied with Iran launched a drone attack on an oil pipeline in Saudi
Arabia; and US diplomats relayed a warning that commercial airlines could be
misidentified by Iran and attacked, something dismissed by Tehran.All these tensions are the culmination of Trump’s decision a
year ago to pull the US out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. While
both Washington and Tehran say they don’t seek war, many worry any
miscalculation at this fraught moment could spiral out of control.Both the semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies
reported on the quadrupled production quoting Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesmen
of Iran’s nuclear agency. He said the increase in production of 3.67% enriched
uranium does not mean Iran increased the number of centrifuges it has in use,
another requirement of the deal.He said Iran “in weeks” would reach the 300-kilogram limit
set by the nuclear deal.Kamalvandi said Iran had informed the International Atomic
Energy Agency about its move. The IAEA did not immediately respond to a request
for comment Monday.Trump’s tweet early Monday came just hours after a Katyusha
rocket fell in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone near the statue of the
Unknown Soldier, less than a mile from the US Embassy, causing no injuries.
Iraqi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasoul told The Associated Press that
the rocket was believed to have been fired from eastern Baghdad. The area is
home to Iran-backed Shiite militias.“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of
Iran,” Trump tweeted. “Never threaten the United States again!”Trump did not elaborate, nor did the White House.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded by
tweeting that Trump had been “goaded” into “genocidal taunts.” Zarif referenced
both Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan as two historical leaders that Persia
outlasted.“Iranians have stood tall for a millennia while aggressors
all gone,” he wrote. He ended his tweet with: “Try respect - it works!”He also used the hashtag #NeverThreatenAnIranian, a
reference to a comment he made in negotiations for the atomic accord.
