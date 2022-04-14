2022/04/14 | 17:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has announced that Nazli K.Williams has tendered her resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the company with effect from 13 April 2022.David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said: "Nazli has been a Director of Genel since the merger with Vallares in 2011.She has provided both valuable contributions and […]

read more Nazli Williams steps down as Director of Genel Energy first appeared on Iraq Business News.