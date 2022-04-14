Nazli Williams steps down as Director of Genel Energy


2022/04/14 | 17:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Genel Energy has announced that Nazli K.

Williams has tendered her resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the company with effect from 13 April 2022.

David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said: "Nazli has been a Director of Genel since the merger with Vallares in 2011.

She has provided both valuable contributions and […]

