Protesters disrupt Gharraf Oil Field

2022/04/14 | 17:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Demonstrators have reportedly caused disruption at oil facilities in Dhi Qar on Wednesday.
According to Anadolu Agency, dozens of university graduates gathered at the Al-Gharraf oilfield to demand employment.
A local resident is quoted as saying that applications for jobs at the field had received no reply.
(Source: Anadolu Agency)
