Protesters disrupt Gharraf Oil Field

2022/04/14 | 17:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Demonstrators have reportedly caused disruption at oil facilities in Dhi Qar on Wednesday.According to Anadolu Agency, dozens of university graduates gathered at the Al-Gharraf oilfield to demand employment.A local resident is quoted as saying that applications for jobs at the field had received no reply.(Source: Anadolu Agency)

