KRG to Streamline procedure for Company Registration

2022/04/14 | 17:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has approved a draft bill concerning company registration.According to a statement from the KRG, the bill aims to streamline and simplify the process of registering new companies, with the aim of reducing bureaucracy and encouraging investment.(Source: KRG)

