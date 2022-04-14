KRG to Streamline procedure for Company Registration

2022/04/14 | 17:36 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has approved a draft bill concerning company registration.
According to a statement from the KRG, the bill aims to streamline and simplify the process of registering new companies, with the aim of reducing bureaucracy and encouraging investment.
(Source: KRG)
