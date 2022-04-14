2022/04/14 | 17:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has suspended of the requirement for import licenses for foodstuffs, consumables, and medicines until June 8, 2022.The move is intended to ease supply and reduce the upward pressure on prices.In a statement, the cabinet assured that it would maintain inspection and quality control procedures, health checks, and […]

read more Iraq Suspends need for Import Licenses for Essential Items first appeared on Iraq Business News.