Updates: Komal says KDP as largest party carries most responsibility

2019/01/31 | 14:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The KDP later met with the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU)."As the KIU we will monitor and follow up on the new cabinet's developments and evaluate it," Khalil Ibrahim, the party's spokesperson said after the meeting.He added that their party will "lay the groundwork for the strengthening of all the sides' relations to serve the questions of reform and stability of this country."------11:48 a.m.Komal says KDP as largest party carries most responsibilityThe Komal and KDP said they would work for the common interest of the Kurdish nation."It was a friendly visit to discuss the situation in Kurdistan and the region as a whole and to strengthen our bilateral relations and both sides said good things," Komal leader Ali Bapir said after their meeting.He urged for long-standing deadlocks to end and issues related to the parliament and government be resolved as soon as possible. "From now, we all have to deal responsibly because we all carry responsibilities in this country," Bapir saidHe added that the KDP will have to bear most of the brunt since it has emerged the largest party in the elections."As Komal, we understand that the KDP has a long history of struggle, therefore they must bear the most responsibility," he added. The Islamic parties have long campaigned to end corruption."People want grassroots reforms, want monopoly corruption end," he said. Bapir, however, did not reveal whether or not they have opted to take part in the government, nor did he take questions from reporters. Fazil Mirani, the head of the KDP politburo, said that they are working to do their best "to do today what we failed to do for our nation yesterday." He urged parties which have opted to remain opposition and those wanting to join the government all to serve the people of Kurdistan."We are indebted to our nation. Our nation has shed blood, has voted and sacrificed their properties," Mirani said.------KDP Politburo head Fazil Mirani (left) meets with KIU leader Salahaddin Bahadin in Erbil on January 31, 2019. Photo: Rudaw TV9:40 a.m.KDP meeting with Islamic parties to discuss relations, not gov't formationERBIL, Kurdistan Region - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is meeting with Islamic parties on Thursday for the first time since rounds of talks began for the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet.Mohammed Hawdiyani, the head of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) public relations department, said though they have insisted to become opposition, they would meet a KDP delegation. The meeting began on Thursday morning.A joint KIU-Islamic Movement of Kurdistan (IMK) Reform List won five seats. When the KIU ran alone in 2013, it secured 10. Both parties have decided not to join the government.Asked whether the visit by KDP is to dissuade them, Hawdiyani said: "The KIU has made its final decision and not go back on it. In the anticipated meeting, the KRG's new cabinet will not be discussed, but both sides' political relations."The Kurdistan Islamic Group (Komal) that obtained seven seats — one more than in the previous parliament — wants listen to the KDP."I do not think the visit will be about the question of forming the new government. We see that it will be a normal party level visit. And we are also waiting to see what will they say," said Bilal Sulaiman, the head of the Komal's parliament and government center.The KDP's last stop will be at the Kurdistan Communist Party's headquarters in Erbil."Though the communist party has opted to become opposition, that does not mean we are hampering meetings within the framework of the political relations," said Handiren Ahmed, its head of their media department. Government formation talks have been underway for two months now primarily between the winning parties: KDP, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Change Movement (Gorran).Disagreements about the distribution of posts in key ministries have been sticking points following the election on September 30.The KDP and PUK also have said they don’t want to shut out any party from the new government.Reporting by Sarbaz Syamand