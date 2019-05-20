Home › Baghdad Post › US aircraft carrier seen as barometer of tensions with Iran

US aircraft carrier seen as barometer of tensions with Iran

2019/05/20 | 22:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Ordered by the White House to the Arabian Gulf, the USSAbraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has become a 100,000-ton barometer of thetensions between Iran and the US, AP reported.So far, the Lincoln and its accompanying ships have yet toenter the gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. It has been filmed by the US Navyon Friday carrying out exercises with other American warships in the ArabianSea, which is over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) away.While US military officials aren’t publicly explaining thedelay, it may be to calm nerves before the ships pass through the strait, anarrow waterway where Iran often shadows American vessels.In December, about 30 Iranian Revolutionary Guard vesselstrailed the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier and its strike group throughthe strait as Associated Press journalists on board watched. One small vessellaunched what appeared to be a commercial-grade drone to film the US ships.Other transits have seen the Iranians fire rockets away fromAmerican warships or test-fire their machine guns. The Guard’s small fast boatsoften cut in front of the massive carriers, running dangerously close torunning into them.The Guard has perfected so-called “swarm attacks” oncarriers, with bomb-carrying drones and sea-to-sea and surface-to-sea missilesin its arsenal.Iran has increasingly threatened to close the strait if itis unable to sell its own crude oil to the global market as a result of the USpressure campaign following Washington’s withdrawal a year ago from the 2015nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.Any transit through the strait also carries the risk of acatastrophic mistake by either side spinning out of control. In 1988, a USwarship accidentally shot down an Iranian commercial airliner, killing all 290on board.