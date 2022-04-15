2022/04/15 | 14:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq is Booming: MSelect releases extensive and upbeat Iraq employment survey report Iraq's first major employment and recruitment report has just been published by M Select, a leading Iraqi Recruitment and HR company and member of IBBC.In a wide-ranging survey across multiple sectors, regions and company sizes, there is overwhelmingly bullish news on employment […]

read more "Iraq is Booming" - New Employment Report first appeared on Iraq Business News.