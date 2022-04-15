Mt. Sierra College of Doctoral Studies faculty participate in Talent Conference

2022/04/15 | 15:04 - Source: Iraq News

Sierra College

Sierra College is highly-ranked in America for student experience

Sierra College is the right choice for online learning

CALIFORNIA, AMERICA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faculty members Dr.



Kathleen, Ed.D., with the Mt.



Sierra College of Doctoral Studies join the proceedings of the Society for Human Resources Management TALENT Conference .



The hybrid event features a comprehensive in-person and virtual program that explores a wide range of talent-related learnings, with over 50 session, more than 75 speakers, professional development credits, and networking opportunities.Dr.



Kathleen will lead an on demand session on Wednesday, April 19, 11:30am – 12:00pm MT, “Millenials in the Workplace: An Exploration of Managerial Perceptions in Multi-Generational Organizations.” Presented from the perspective of the managers of millennial workers, the session will describe the growth and influence of millennials in the workplace and how managers can best identify and harvest the skills, talents, expectations, and contributions of millennials for the good of the multigenerational organization.“The Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research maintains a continuous focus on groundbreaking, qualitative research,” states Kimberly Underwood, Ph.D., University Research Chair, Center for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Research in the College of Doctoral Studies at Mt.



Sierra College.



“As Millennials continue to establish themselves in today’s workforce, we are excited for the opportunity to highlight this exceptional research and congratulate Dr.



Kathleen on this major accomplishment.”

