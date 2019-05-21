Palestinians say US conference doomed without political plan

2019/05/21 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Palestinian prime minister said Monday that any American
peace plan that ignores the Palestinian people’s aspirations for an independent
state is doomed to fail, AP reported.Mohammad Shtayyeh’s comments immediately cast a cloud over
the American-led Mideast peace conference expected to take place in late June
in the tiny Gulf Arab state of Bahrain.The White House announced Sunday it will unveil the first
phase of its long-awaited Mideast peace plan at the conference, saying it will
focus on economic benefits that could be reaped if the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict is resolved.The plan envisions large-scale investment and infrastructure
work, much of it funded by wealthy Arab countries, in the Palestinian
territories.But officials say the June 25-26 conference will not include
the core political issues of the conflict: final borders, the status of
Jerusalem, the fate of Palestinian refugees or Israeli security demands.“Any solution to the conflict in Palestine must be political...
and based on ending the occupation,” Shtayyeh said at a Palestinian Cabinet
meeting. “The current financial crisis is a result of a financial war waged
against us and we will not succumb to blackmailing and extortion and will not
trade our national rights for money.”In another setback, Bashar Masri, a Palestinian
industrialist with vast business holdings throughout the West Bank, said he had
turned down an invitation to the conference.“I will not participate in this conference, and none of the
representatives of our companies will participate,” he wrote on Facebook. “We
reaffirm our clear position: We will not deal with any event outside the
Palestinian national consensus.”The Palestinians severed ties with the US over a year ago
over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
They have repeatedly expressed fears that the White House will try to buy them
off with large sums of investment in exchange for freezing their demands for an
independent state. They believe the US is trying to rally support from other
Arab countries to bully them into accepting a plan that would legitimize the
Israeli occupation.In a joint statement with Bahrain, the White House said the
gathering will give government, civil and business leaders a chance to rally
support for economic initiatives that could be possible with a peace agreement.“The Palestinian people, along with all people in the Middle
East, deserve a future with dignity and the opportunity to better their lives,”
Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said in a statement
Sunday.“Economic progress can only be achieved with a solid
economic vision and if the core political issues are resolved.”The tiny island nation of Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi
Arabia, has signaled its willingness to open relations with Israel. Prominent
rabbis in 2017 said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa told them he hoped the Arab
boycott of Israel would end.Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and is a close ally
of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are widely believed to be
seeking closer ties to Israel, viewing it as a potential ally against Iran, a
shared enemy.Kushner and Trump’s Mideast envoy, Jason Greenblatt, have
been leading efforts to draft the plan, but after more than two years of work,
they have not released any details.A senior administration official in Washington told
reporters Sunday that invitations to the conference are being sent to individuals
in the United States, Europe, the Gulf, the wider Arab world and “some”
Palestinian business leaders.The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending a
formal announcement.There were no details on who might attend, or whether the
internationally-backed Palestinian Authority in the West Bank was invited.
Israel’s Finance Ministry said it had not been invited.In the absence of direct talks with Palestinian leaders, US
officials often talk of engaging Palestinians in the private sector and “civil
society” groups.Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has embraced
the “Judea and Samaria Chamber of Commerce,” a group led by Israeli West Bank
settlers that seeks business ties with Palestinian partners. The group’s
Palestinian co-founder, businessman Ashraf Jabari, said he had been invited and
planned on attending.It is unclear how any large-scale projects would be carried
out in the Gaza Strip. The US and Israel consider Gaza’s Hamas rulers to be a
terrorist group and have no direct contacts with them.The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza
— territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — for an independent
state. Breaking from the policies of its predecessors, the Trump administration
has refused to endorse a two-state solution.Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in
December 2017 and subsequently moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The US has also cut hundreds of millions of dollars of aid for the Palestinians
and closed the Palestinian diplomatic office in Washington.The Palestinians have already said they would reject any
peace plan offered by the US, saying Trump is unfairly biased toward Israel.Kushner said it has been disheartening that the Palestinian
leadership has attacked the plan before it’s unveiled.Earlier this month, Kushner insisted that the plan he’s
helped craft is a detailed, fresh approach that he hopes will stimulate discussion
and lead to a breakthrough in solving the decades-old conflict. At a think tank
in Washington, Kushner described it as an “in-depth operational document” not
anchored to previous, failed negotiations, high-level political concepts or
stale arguments.
