Palestinians say US conference doomed without political plan

2019/05/21 | 00:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Palestinian prime minister said Monday that any Americanpeace plan that ignores the Palestinian people’s aspirations for an independentstate is doomed to fail, AP reported.Mohammad Shtayyeh’s comments immediately cast a cloud overthe American-led Mideast peace conference expected to take place in late Junein the tiny Gulf Arab state of Bahrain.The White House announced Sunday it will unveil the firstphase of its long-awaited Mideast peace plan at the conference, saying it willfocus on economic benefits that could be reaped if the Israeli-Palestinianconflict is resolved.The plan envisions large-scale investment and infrastructurework, much of it funded by wealthy Arab countries, in the Palestinianterritories.But officials say the June 25-26 conference will not includethe core political issues of the conflict: final borders, the status ofJerusalem, the fate of Palestinian refugees or Israeli security demands.“Any solution to the conflict in Palestine must be political...and based on ending the occupation,” Shtayyeh said at a Palestinian Cabinetmeeting. “The current financial crisis is a result of a financial war wagedagainst us and we will not succumb to blackmailing and extortion and will nottrade our national rights for money.”In another setback, Bashar Masri, a Palestinianindustrialist with vast business holdings throughout the West Bank, said he hadturned down an invitation to the conference.“I will not participate in this conference, and none of therepresentatives of our companies will participate,” he wrote on Facebook. “Wereaffirm our clear position: We will not deal with any event outside thePalestinian national consensus.”The Palestinians severed ties with the US over a year agoover President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.They have repeatedly expressed fears that the White House will try to buy themoff with large sums of investment in exchange for freezing their demands for anindependent state. They believe the US is trying to rally support from otherArab countries to bully them into accepting a plan that would legitimize theIsraeli occupation.In a joint statement with Bahrain, the White House said thegathering will give government, civil and business leaders a chance to rallysupport for economic initiatives that could be possible with a peace agreement.“The Palestinian people, along with all people in the MiddleEast, deserve a future with dignity and the opportunity to better their lives,”Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said in a statementSunday.“Economic progress can only be achieved with a solideconomic vision and if the core political issues are resolved.”The tiny island nation of Bahrain, off the coast of SaudiArabia, has signaled its willingness to open relations with Israel. Prominentrabbis in 2017 said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa told them he hoped the Arabboycott of Israel would end.Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and is a close allyof Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are widely believed to beseeking closer ties to Israel, viewing it as a potential ally against Iran, ashared enemy.Kushner and Trump’s Mideast envoy, Jason Greenblatt, havebeen leading efforts to draft the plan, but after more than two years of work,they have not released any details.A senior administration official in Washington toldreporters Sunday that invitations to the conference are being sent to individualsin the United States, Europe, the Gulf, the wider Arab world and “some”Palestinian business leaders.The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending aformal announcement.There were no details on who might attend, or whether theinternationally-backed Palestinian Authority in the West Bank was invited.Israel’s Finance Ministry said it had not been invited.In the absence of direct talks with Palestinian leaders, USofficials often talk of engaging Palestinians in the private sector and “civilsociety” groups.Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has embracedthe “Judea and Samaria Chamber of Commerce,” a group led by Israeli West Banksettlers that seeks business ties with Palestinian partners. The group’sPalestinian co-founder, businessman Ashraf Jabari, said he had been invited andplanned on attending.It is unclear how any large-scale projects would be carriedout in the Gaza Strip. The US and Israel consider Gaza’s Hamas rulers to be aterrorist group and have no direct contacts with them.The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza— territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — for an independentstate. Breaking from the policies of its predecessors, the Trump administrationhas refused to endorse a two-state solution.Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital inDecember 2017 and subsequently moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.The US has also cut hundreds of millions of dollars of aid for the Palestiniansand closed the Palestinian diplomatic office in Washington.The Palestinians have already said they would reject anypeace plan offered by the US, saying Trump is unfairly biased toward Israel.Kushner said it has been disheartening that the Palestinianleadership has attacked the plan before it’s unveiled.Earlier this month, Kushner insisted that the plan he’shelped craft is a detailed, fresh approach that he hopes will stimulate discussionand lead to a breakthrough in solving the decades-old conflict. At a think tankin Washington, Kushner described it as an “in-depth operational document” notanchored to previous, failed negotiations, high-level political concepts orstale arguments.