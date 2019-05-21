عربي | كوردى


Palestinians say US conference doomed without political plan

2019/05/21 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Palestinian prime minister said Monday that any American

peace plan that ignores the Palestinian people’s aspirations for an independent

state is doomed to fail, AP reported.Mohammad Shtayyeh’s comments immediately cast a cloud over

the American-led Mideast peace conference expected to take place in late June

in the tiny Gulf Arab state of Bahrain.The White House announced Sunday it will unveil the first

phase of its long-awaited Mideast peace plan at the conference, saying it will

focus on economic benefits that could be reaped if the Israeli-Palestinian

conflict is resolved.The plan envisions large-scale investment and infrastructure

work, much of it funded by wealthy Arab countries, in the Palestinian

territories.But officials say the June 25-26 conference will not include

the core political issues of the conflict: final borders, the status of

Jerusalem, the fate of Palestinian refugees or Israeli security demands.“Any solution to the conflict in Palestine must be political...

and based on ending the occupation,” Shtayyeh said at a Palestinian Cabinet

meeting. “The current financial crisis is a result of a financial war waged

against us and we will not succumb to blackmailing and extortion and will not

trade our national rights for money.”In another setback, Bashar Masri, a Palestinian

industrialist with vast business holdings throughout the West Bank, said he had

turned down an invitation to the conference.“I will not participate in this conference, and none of the

representatives of our companies will participate,” he wrote on Facebook. “We

reaffirm our clear position: We will not deal with any event outside the

Palestinian national consensus.”The Palestinians severed ties with the US over a year ago

over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

They have repeatedly expressed fears that the White House will try to buy them

off with large sums of investment in exchange for freezing their demands for an

independent state. They believe the US is trying to rally support from other

Arab countries to bully them into accepting a plan that would legitimize the

Israeli occupation.In a joint statement with Bahrain, the White House said the

gathering will give government, civil and business leaders a chance to rally

support for economic initiatives that could be possible with a peace agreement.“The Palestinian people, along with all people in the Middle

East, deserve a future with dignity and the opportunity to better their lives,”

Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said in a statement

Sunday.“Economic progress can only be achieved with a solid

economic vision and if the core political issues are resolved.”The tiny island nation of Bahrain, off the coast of Saudi

Arabia, has signaled its willingness to open relations with Israel. Prominent

rabbis in 2017 said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa told them he hoped the Arab

boycott of Israel would end.Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and is a close ally

of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are widely believed to be

seeking closer ties to Israel, viewing it as a potential ally against Iran, a

shared enemy.Kushner and Trump’s Mideast envoy, Jason Greenblatt, have

been leading efforts to draft the plan, but after more than two years of work,

they have not released any details.A senior administration official in Washington told

reporters Sunday that invitations to the conference are being sent to individuals

in the United States, Europe, the Gulf, the wider Arab world and “some”

Palestinian business leaders.The official spoke on condition of anonymity pending a

formal announcement.There were no details on who might attend, or whether the

internationally-backed Palestinian Authority in the West Bank was invited.

Israel’s Finance Ministry said it had not been invited.In the absence of direct talks with Palestinian leaders, US

officials often talk of engaging Palestinians in the private sector and “civil

society” groups.Trump’s ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has embraced

the “Judea and Samaria Chamber of Commerce,” a group led by Israeli West Bank

settlers that seeks business ties with Palestinian partners. The group’s

Palestinian co-founder, businessman Ashraf Jabari, said he had been invited and

planned on attending.It is unclear how any large-scale projects would be carried

out in the Gaza Strip. The US and Israel consider Gaza’s Hamas rulers to be a

terrorist group and have no direct contacts with them.The Palestinians seek the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza

— territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war — for an independent

state. Breaking from the policies of its predecessors, the Trump administration

has refused to endorse a two-state solution.Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in

December 2017 and subsequently moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The US has also cut hundreds of millions of dollars of aid for the Palestinians

and closed the Palestinian diplomatic office in Washington.The Palestinians have already said they would reject any

peace plan offered by the US, saying Trump is unfairly biased toward Israel.Kushner said it has been disheartening that the Palestinian

leadership has attacked the plan before it’s unveiled.Earlier this month, Kushner insisted that the plan he’s

helped craft is a detailed, fresh approach that he hopes will stimulate discussion

and lead to a breakthrough in solving the decades-old conflict. At a think tank

in Washington, Kushner described it as an “in-depth operational document” not

anchored to previous, failed negotiations, high-level political concepts or

stale arguments.



