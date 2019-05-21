Home › Baghdad Post › Trump: if Tehran attacks, it will be 'official end of Iran'

Trump: if Tehran attacks, it will be 'official end of Iran'

2019/05/21 | 01:10



Sunday, suggesting that if Iran attacks American interests, it will be



destroyed, AFP reported."If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end



of Iran. Never threaten the United States again," Trump said in a tweet.Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise



as the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf



over what it termed Iranian "threats." This account has been met with



widespread skepticism outside the United States.The White House has sent mixed signals in recent days, amid



multiple US media reports of infighting in Trump's cabinet over how hard to



push Washington's arch foe Iran.The Trump administration has ordered non-essential



diplomatic staff out of Iraq, citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armed



groups, and sent an aircraft carrier and heavy B-52 bombers to the region.On Sunday, a Katyusha rocket was fired into Baghdad's Green



Zone housing government offices and embassies including the US mission. It was



not immediately clear who was behind the attack.According to US media reports, Trump's long-hawkish national



security advisor John Bolton is pushing a hard line on Iran, but others in the



administration are resisting.Trump himself said recently that he has to



"temper" Bolton.Iran's foreign minister downplayed the prospect of a new war



in the region on Saturday, saying Tehran opposed it and no party was under the



"illusion" Iran could be confronted."We are certain... there will not be a war since



neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran



in the region," Mohammad Javad Zarif told state-run news agency IRNA at



the end of a visit to China.Iran-US relations hit a new low last year as US Trump pulled



out of a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions that had been



lifted in exchange for Tehran scaling back its nuclear program.Saudi Arabia called Sunday for emergency regional talks to



discuss the mounting Gulf tensions, saying that it does not want war with Iran



but is ready to defend itself.It comes days after mysterious sabotage attacks on several



tankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and drone strikes on a Saudi crude



pipeline by Yemen rebels who Riyadh claimed were acting on Iranian orders.King Salman invited Gulf leaders and Arab League member



states to two emergency summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss recent



"aggressions and their consequences", the kingdom's official SPA news



agency reported late Saturday.Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel



al-Jubeir, said Sunday his country does not want to go to war with Iran but



would defend itself.Saudi Arabia "does not want a war, is not looking for



it and will do everything to prevent it," he said."But at the same time, if the other side chooses war,



the kingdom will respond with strength and determination to defend itself and



its interests."The kingdom's regional allies welcomed the Saudi invitation.



The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry said the current "critical



circumstances" require a unified Arab and Gulf stance.Oil producing countries met Sunday in Saudi Arabia to



discuss how to stabilize a volatile oil market amid the rising US-Iran



tensions, which threaten to disrupt global supply.Oil supplies are sufficient and stockpiles still rising



despite massive output drops from Iran and Venezuela, said Saudi Arabia and the



United Arab Emirates said at the meeting in Jeddah.'Childish regimes'Qatar Sunday weighed in on the escalating tensions, saying



it did not believe the US or Iran wanted a war in the region."US President Donald Trump has said he does not want



war, and I do not think Iran wants war or instability in the region,"



minister of state for foreign affairs Sultan al-Muraikhi told AFP on the



sidelines of a Qatar Fund for Development briefing."I think if we move away from the childish regimes in



the region, all troubles will be settled."Muraikhi said Doha – which remains isolated by neighboring



former allies in a long-running diplomatic dispute – has not yet received a



formal invitation to either meeting.Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt



are among the countries that cut ties with Qatar in June 2017 over accusations



it supports terrorism and seeks closer ties with Tehran.Four ships including two Saudi oil tankers were damaged in



mysterious sabotage attacks last Sunday off the UAE's Fujairah, near the Strait



of Hormuz – a vital maritime route for oil exports which Iran has threatened to



close in the event of a war.That incident was followed by drone strikes Tuesday claimed



by Yemen's Iran-aligned rebels on a major Saudi oil pipeline built as an



alternative export route if the Strait of Hormuz were to be closed.Saudi Arabia accused Tehran of ordering the pipeline



attacks, targeting "the security of oil supplies... and the global economy".







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- President Donald Trump issued an ominous warning to Iran onSunday, suggesting that if Iran attacks American interests, it will bedestroyed, AFP reported."If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official endof Iran. Never threaten the United States again," Trump said in a tweet.Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the riseas the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulfover what it termed Iranian "threats." This account has been met withwidespread skepticism outside the United States.The White House has sent mixed signals in recent days, amidmultiple US media reports of infighting in Trump's cabinet over how hard topush Washington's arch foe Iran.The Trump administration has ordered non-essentialdiplomatic staff out of Iraq, citing threats from Iranian-backed Iraqi armedgroups, and sent an aircraft carrier and heavy B-52 bombers to the region.On Sunday, a Katyusha rocket was fired into Baghdad's GreenZone housing government offices and embassies including the US mission. It wasnot immediately clear who was behind the attack.According to US media reports, Trump's long-hawkish nationalsecurity advisor John Bolton is pushing a hard line on Iran, but others in theadministration are resisting.Trump himself said recently that he has to"temper" Bolton.Iran's foreign minister downplayed the prospect of a new warin the region on Saturday, saying Tehran opposed it and no party was under the"illusion" Iran could be confronted."We are certain... there will not be a war sinceneither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iranin the region," Mohammad Javad Zarif told state-run news agency IRNA atthe end of a visit to China.Iran-US relations hit a new low last year as US Trump pulledout of a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions that had beenlifted in exchange for Tehran scaling back its nuclear program.Saudi Arabia called Sunday for emergency regional talks todiscuss the mounting Gulf tensions, saying that it does not want war with Iranbut is ready to defend itself.It comes days after mysterious sabotage attacks on severaltankers in highly sensitive Gulf waters and drone strikes on a Saudi crudepipeline by Yemen rebels who Riyadh claimed were acting on Iranian orders.King Salman invited Gulf leaders and Arab League memberstates to two emergency summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss recent"aggressions and their consequences", the kingdom's official SPA newsagency reported late Saturday.Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs, Adelal-Jubeir, said Sunday his country does not want to go to war with Iran butwould defend itself.Saudi Arabia "does not want a war, is not looking forit and will do everything to prevent it," he said."But at the same time, if the other side chooses war,the kingdom will respond with strength and determination to defend itself andits interests."The kingdom's regional allies welcomed the Saudi invitation.The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry said the current "criticalcircumstances" require a unified Arab and Gulf stance.Oil producing countries met Sunday in Saudi Arabia todiscuss how to stabilize a volatile oil market amid the rising US-Irantensions, which threaten to disrupt global supply.Oil supplies are sufficient and stockpiles still risingdespite massive output drops from Iran and Venezuela, said Saudi Arabia and theUnited Arab Emirates said at the meeting in Jeddah.'Childish regimes'Qatar Sunday weighed in on the escalating tensions, sayingit did not believe the US or Iran wanted a war in the region."US President Donald Trump has said he does not wantwar, and I do not think Iran wants war or instability in the region,"minister of state for foreign affairs Sultan al-Muraikhi told AFP on thesidelines of a Qatar Fund for Development briefing."I think if we move away from the childish regimes inthe region, all troubles will be settled."Muraikhi said Doha – which remains isolated by neighboringformer allies in a long-running diplomatic dispute – has not yet received aformal invitation to either meeting.Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egyptare among the countries that cut ties with Qatar in June 2017 over accusationsit supports terrorism and seeks closer ties with Tehran.Four ships including two Saudi oil tankers were damaged inmysterious sabotage attacks last Sunday off the UAE's Fujairah, near the Straitof Hormuz – a vital maritime route for oil exports which Iran has threatened toclose in the event of a war.That incident was followed by drone strikes Tuesday claimedby Yemen's Iran-aligned rebels on a major Saudi oil pipeline built as analternative export route if the Strait of Hormuz were to be closed.Saudi Arabia accused Tehran of ordering the pipelineattacks, targeting "the security of oil supplies... and the global economy".