Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles in Mecca province

2019/05/21 | 01:45



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it had intercepted twomissiles in Mecca province fired by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, who earlierdenied having targeted Islam’s holiest site, Reuters reported.The foiled strike comes at a time of heightened tensionsbetween Tehran and Gulf Arab states and a roughly four-year conflict in Yemenlargely seen as a proxy war between the two sides.Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are leading aWestern-backed coalition of Sunni Muslim states that intervened in Yemen in2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government ousted frompower in Sanaa by the Houthis in late 2014.A Saudi coalition spokesman said, “Royal Saudi DefenceForces spotted aerial targets flying through restricted areas in the provincesof Jeddah and Taif and dealt with them as required by the situation,” accordingto Saudi’s state news agency SPA.In a tweet, Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Washington said thetwo missiles had been intercepted in Mecca province, which includes Jeddah andTaif.Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, citing eyewitnesses, reportedearlier on Monday that air defense forces had intercepted two ballisticmissiles above the two western cities of Jeddah and Taif and said the first onehad been directed toward Mecca, without providing evidence.The Houthis denied that their missiles were targeting Mecca,a pilgrimage site roughly 70 km (40 miles) from Jeddah and 50 km (30 miles)from Taif. The group called the claim a tactic by Saudi Arabia to rally supportfor its war.“The Saudi regime is trying, through these allegations, torally support for its brutal aggression against our great Yemeni people,” Houthimilitary spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Facebook.More than two million Muslims from around the world make theannual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. Many also visit the city during the holy monthof Ramadan, which is underway.Riyadh has accused Iran of ordering last week’s dronestrikes on two oil pumping stations in the kingdom, for which the Houthisclaimed responsibility. Tehran denied doing so.Washington and Tehran have been sparring over sanctions andthe US military presence in the region, raising concerns about a potentialconflict between the United States and Iran.On Sunday, the Houthi-run SABA news agency said the groupwould start military operations against 300 vital military targets, includingheadquarters and facilities, in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and coalition targetsinside Yemen.Yemen’s conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy warbetween Saudi Arabia and Iran, but the Houthis deny being Iranian puppets andsay they are waging a revolution against corruption.The strikes on Aramco pumping stations came two days afterattacks on vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the UAE,which no one has claimed responsibility for.The UAE has not blamed anyone pending an investigation. TwoUS government sources said last week that US officials believed Iran encouragedthe Houthis or Iraq-based Shiite Muslim militias to carry out the attacks.The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi cities and oilinstallations with missiles and drones, mostly n border areas. Twice, in 2016and 2017, the coalition said the group had launched a missile toward Mecca, butthe movement said it was targeting nearby airports.