Hundreds of US lawmakers ask Trump administration for Syria strategy

2019/05/21 | 02:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hundreds of members of the US Congress signed a letter to

President Donald Trump on Monday arguing that the United States should remain

engaged with the conflict in Syria, saying they were “deeply concerned” about

extremist groups in the country.“As some of our closest allies in the region are being

threatened, American leadership and support are as crucial as ever,” said the

letter, signed by nearly 400 of the 535 members of the House of Representatives

and Senate.Many US lawmakers, Trump’s fellow Republicans as well as

Democrats, have been deeply concerned about Syria policy since December, when

Trump confounded his own national security team and allies with a surprise

decision to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria.Trump backtracked in February, agreeing to leave a small US

presence to help keep pressure on ISIS during what the US military believes

will be a critical stabilization phase in Syria.The lead signers of the letter were the Democratic chairman

and ranking Republican of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs

Committee, Representatives Eliot Engel and Mike McCaul, and the Republican

chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,

Senators Jim Risch and Bob Menendez.Among other things, the letter urges Trump to increase

pressure on Iran and Russia with respect to their activities in Syria and

increase pressure on the heavily armed Shiite Hezbollah movement, Iran’s

Lebanese ally.



