Home › Baghdad Post › Hundreds of US lawmakers ask Trump administration for Syria strategy

Hundreds of US lawmakers ask Trump administration for Syria strategy

2019/05/21 | 02:20



President Donald Trump on Monday arguing that the United States should remain



engaged with the conflict in Syria, saying they were “deeply concerned” about



extremist groups in the country.“As some of our closest allies in the region are being



threatened, American leadership and support are as crucial as ever,” said the



letter, signed by nearly 400 of the 535 members of the House of Representatives



and Senate.Many US lawmakers, Trump’s fellow Republicans as well as



Democrats, have been deeply concerned about Syria policy since December, when



Trump confounded his own national security team and allies with a surprise



decision to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria.Trump backtracked in February, agreeing to leave a small US



presence to help keep pressure on ISIS during what the US military believes



will be a critical stabilization phase in Syria.The lead signers of the letter were the Democratic chairman



and ranking Republican of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs



Committee, Representatives Eliot Engel and Mike McCaul, and the Republican



chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,



Senators Jim Risch and Bob Menendez.Among other things, the letter urges Trump to increase



pressure on Iran and Russia with respect to their activities in Syria and



increase pressure on the heavily armed Shiite Hezbollah movement, Iran’s



Lebanese ally.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Hundreds of members of the US Congress signed a letter toPresident Donald Trump on Monday arguing that the United States should remainengaged with the conflict in Syria, saying they were “deeply concerned” aboutextremist groups in the country.“As some of our closest allies in the region are beingthreatened, American leadership and support are as crucial as ever,” said theletter, signed by nearly 400 of the 535 members of the House of Representativesand Senate.Many US lawmakers, Trump’s fellow Republicans as well asDemocrats, have been deeply concerned about Syria policy since December, whenTrump confounded his own national security team and allies with a surprisedecision to withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria.Trump backtracked in February, agreeing to leave a small USpresence to help keep pressure on ISIS during what the US military believeswill be a critical stabilization phase in Syria.The lead signers of the letter were the Democratic chairmanand ranking Republican of the House of Representatives Foreign AffairsCommittee, Representatives Eliot Engel and Mike McCaul, and the Republicanchairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,Senators Jim Risch and Bob Menendez.Among other things, the letter urges Trump to increasepressure on Iran and Russia with respect to their activities in Syria andincrease pressure on the heavily armed Shiite Hezbollah movement, Iran’sLebanese ally.