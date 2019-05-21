عربي | كوردى


Top Trump administration officials to brief Congress on Iran Tuesday

2019/05/21 | 02:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Top officials from President Donald Trump’s administration

will brief the US Senate and House of Representatives about Iran on Tuesday

afternoon, congressional aides said, after lawmakers clamored for more

information about tension between the two countries, Reuters reported.The briefers will be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting

Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General

Joseph Dunford and an unnamed representative of the intelligence community,

congressional aides said.Aides had said last week that a Senate briefing was set for

Tuesday, but details of the House meeting had not been made final.Trump threatened Iran in a tweet on Sunday, raising concerns

about a potential US-Iran conflict at a time when tensions between Washington

and Tehran have risen.Concern also rose after a rocket was fired on Sunday into

the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses

government buildings and diplomatic missions, falling near the US Embassy but

causing no casualties.



All Text here: Baghdad Post


