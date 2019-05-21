Top Trump administration officials to brief Congress on Iran Tuesday

2019/05/21 | 02:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Top officials from President Donald Trump’s administration
will brief the US Senate and House of Representatives about Iran on Tuesday
afternoon, congressional aides said, after lawmakers clamored for more
information about tension between the two countries, Reuters reported.The briefers will be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting
Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General
Joseph Dunford and an unnamed representative of the intelligence community,
congressional aides said.Aides had said last week that a Senate briefing was set for
Tuesday, but details of the House meeting had not been made final.Trump threatened Iran in a tweet on Sunday, raising concerns
about a potential US-Iran conflict at a time when tensions between Washington
and Tehran have risen.Concern also rose after a rocket was fired on Sunday into
the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses
government buildings and diplomatic missions, falling near the US Embassy but
causing no casualties.
