Top Trump administration officials to brief Congress on Iran Tuesday

2019/05/21 | 02:55



will brief the US Senate and House of Representatives about Iran on Tuesday



afternoon, congressional aides said, after lawmakers clamored for more



information about tension between the two countries, Reuters reported.The briefers will be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting



Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General



Joseph Dunford and an unnamed representative of the intelligence community,



congressional aides said.Aides had said last week that a Senate briefing was set for



Tuesday, but details of the House meeting had not been made final.Trump threatened Iran in a tweet on Sunday, raising concerns



about a potential US-Iran conflict at a time when tensions between Washington



and Tehran have risen.Concern also rose after a rocket was fired on Sunday into



the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses



government buildings and diplomatic missions, falling near the US Embassy but



causing no casualties.







