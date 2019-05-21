Kurdistan undertakes to deliver oil to Baghdad

2019/05/21 | 07:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Baghdad, May 20 (Petra) -- The Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to delivering 250,000 B/D to the Iraqi federal government. A Kurdistan Region's government spokesperson said in a statement that in principle there is no problem in delivering 250,000 B/D to the federal government in accordance with the government's budget law for the year 2019. However, he said that Kurdistan has signed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of contracts with oil companies operating in the region, provided that oil produced in the region goes to Baghdad, which will pay the financial entitlements to the concerned companies, stressing that this constitutes a hurdle that needs to be tackled. AK20/05/2019 21:46:01MENAFN2005201901170000ID1098547007