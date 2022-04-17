Collaboration on Protection of Women in Kurdistan

2022/04/17 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A new step towards gender equality in Iraq; Italy, UN Women, UNFPA collaborate on women and girls protection in Kurdistan The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) has established a partnership with UN Women and UNFPA to improve the safety, protection and wellbeing of women and girls survivors of gender-based violence in the Kurdistan Region […]

