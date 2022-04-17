Herbun Energy Bounces Back after Becoming Victim of Scam Artist

2022/04/18 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq News

The company is ready to continue supporting women in building better health, bodies, and souls.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herbun Energy is pleased to announce that it is stronger than ever before after becoming the victim of a local scam artist.Herbun Energy is a brand dedicated to supporting women in reaching optimal health, bodies, and spirits through online consultation services, e-learning courses, live webinars and events, and natural handmade products.



The brand’s goal is to improve individuals’ relationships with what the earth has to offer, including exploring their relationship with a more natural lifestyle to target specific health-related issues and concerns.Recently, Herbun Energy was the victim of a local scam artist who took $25,000 from the company and its founder, Rhishona Gaines.



The scammer was a business consultant who was hired to assist in an array of business needs and boasted a law degree, which is what Herbun Energy was seeking at the time.“Unfortunately, this experience left us devastated to say the least, but I am a strong, powerful woman and nothing was going to stop me from reaching my goals,” says Gaines.



“I am incredibly passionate about helping women with issues such as feminine health, living a healthier lifestyle, and fertility, and there’s nothing in this world that I want more than to support them through personalized healthcare coaching.



Whether you need help with nutrition, exercise, meditation, herbal remedies, and more, I’m here (and will always be here) to help.”Herbun Energy is particularly renowned for its handmade, all-natural body care products, some of which include:• A variety of yoni washes for every type of woman• Gina juice: yoni oil• Mommie libido supplement• Vetox: vaginal detox• All-natural soap• Body butters• And so much moreFor more information about Herbun Energy, or to book a consultation, please visit https://www.herbunenergy.com/.About Herbun EnergyHerbun Energy was founded by Rhishona Gaines, a born-and-raised Floridian with a passion for living a healthier herbal and natural lifestyle, and a woman of Bahamian, Nigerian, and Native descent.



Gaines’ passion for health began at a young age when she watched her father make concoctions to make her feel better when she was ill.



This passion only continued to grow when, as a single mother, she would make all of her children’s bath care, body care, and herbal medicine herself.



Upon seeing the success of her creations, Gaines’ colleagues encouraged her to start her own business – and, alas, Herbun Energy was born.

Rhishona GainesHerbun Energy+1 904-609-6811askherbunenergy@gmail.com

You just read:

News Provided By

April 17, 2022, 14:05 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release