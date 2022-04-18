Renewed Commitment to Investigating Financial Dimensions of ISIL Crimes

2022/04/18 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNITAD, Iraq and Germany Renew Commitment to Investigating the Financial Dimensions of ISIL International Crimes in Iraq The United Nations Investigative Team to promote accountability for crimes committed by Daesh/ISIL (UNITAD) joined by the Embassy of Iraq to Germany and the German Federal Foreign Office co-hosted a special event on Investigating Financial Dimensions of War […]

