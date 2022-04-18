EU extends Iraq Mission on Security Reform until 2024

2022/04/18 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq: Council extends advisory mission on security sector reform until 2024 The European Council has adopted a decision extending the EU advisory mission in support of security sector reform in Iraq (EUAM Iraq) until 30 April 2024.The mandate, which was due to expire on 30 April 2022, was prolonged by EU member states following […]

