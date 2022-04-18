Turkey's new offensive against Kurdish militants

2022/04/18 | 07:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Turkey launched a new cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq early Monday.

Turkish warplanes, helicopters and drones hit Kurdish militant targets, camps, tunnels, shelters, and ammunition storage areas in northern Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

"Until now, our operation is continuing successfully as planned.



The targets identified in the first phase have been captured," he said, but did not provide any information on casualties resulting from the operation.

Turkish jets and artillery struck targets belonging to Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

Then, commando troops crossed into the neighboring region by land or were airlifted by helicopters, Akar said.

The minister added that the jets struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots and headquarters belonging to the PKK.

The group maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey.

What is the offensive aimed at?

The operation, dubbed "Operation Claw Lock," aimed to "prevent terror attacks" and "ensure our border security." It was also supported by artillery units, Akar said.

The operation targeted Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq.



It also included commandos who have "entered the region by infiltration from land," according to the minister.

"We are determined to save our noble nation from the terror misfortune that has plagued our country for 40 years," said Akar.

The offensive is part of Turkey's campaign in Iraq and Syria against the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.



Both are regarded as a terrorist group by Ankara.

The US and the EU have also designated the PKK as a terror outfit.

The group took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since then.

tg/sri (AP, Reuters)