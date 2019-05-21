Halbousi’s dismissal hard, says political leader

2019/05/21 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Haidar al-Mulla, senior leader of the Reconstruction and Reform Alliance, has said that dismissing Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi is hard due to difficulty of getting 166 ballots on a vote of no confidence against him.
In remarks, Mulla indicated another reason which is “that most political forces realized that if any step was taken against Halbousi, it would be supported by foreign factors. Thus, many local parties are against enabling foreign powers to dismiss Halbousi.”
Moreover, Mulla added that Halbousi “came to power with national not sectarian support. He was never involved in sectarian issues. Iraqis do not consider him involved in the sectarian civil war.”
Mulla also indicated other advantages of Halbousi, which is his young age.
