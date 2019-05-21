11 militants killed in security operation in Salahuddin

2019/05/21 | 12:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi Security Media Cells has revealed the outcome of an operation carried out by Salahuddin Operations Command and the local police to purge the Jazirah region in Salahuddin province.
In a statement on Tuesday, the cell said “Salahuddin Operations Command and the local police managed to carry out an operation to purge the Jazirah region in Salahuddin to impose security there.”
The troops, according to the statement, “killed 11 militants, ran into 13 hideouts and found 16 explosive belts.”
Three tunnels used by the militants were found, two booby-trapped vehicles were destroyed, it added.
